Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Enjoy Italian Family Getaway

Millie Bobby Brown is embracing the sweet life, recently enjoying a picturesque vacation in Italy with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and their young daughter. The trio explored the beautiful landscapes at San Sonnea Family, a family-friendly nature resort located in the stunning Dolomites.

Vacation Highlights

On September 7, Brown took to Instagram to share a delightful video capturing a moment from their vacation. In the clip, she is seen carrying her daughter in her arms while guiding an alpaca over a charming wooden bridge. Meanwhile, Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, can be seen leading a furry companion of his own.

Sun-soaked Memories

The couple also shared candid snapshots from their getaway, which included a shirtless Bongiovi relishing the sun on a patio. Brown, showing off her relaxed vacation style, sported black bikini bottoms paired with a T-shirt that proudly read “Italia.” They clearly made the most of their time together in this idyllic setting.

Sharing the Experience

In her post, Brown captioned the images with the phrase, “Different in the Dolomites,” perfectly encapsulating the joy and uniqueness of their Italian escape.