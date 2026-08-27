Beyoncé Pledges $1 Million for Colombia Earthquake Relief Efforts

Following a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia’s Chocó region earlier this month, Beyoncé has announced a personal donation of $1 million to support relief efforts. The singer’s contribution aims to provide essential food and housing supplies to communities most affected by the disaster.

Beyoncé’s Commitment to Relief Efforts

According to a press release from Parkwood Entertainment, the funds will specifically target the hardest-hit areas in Chocó. The announcement has prompted individuals looking to assist further to explore programs hosted by organizations such as Food for the Poor and World Central Kitchen.

The Impact of the Earthquake

The quake, which occurred on August 10, resulted in significant casualties and destruction. Reports indicate that at least 312 people lost their lives and around 29,000 homes were either severely damaged or completely destroyed. Additionally, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that approximately 69,000 residents of Chocó, or 10 percent of the population, were affected or displaced.

Shakira’s Pledge for Education

In a similar spirit of giving, Colombian superstar Shakira has pledged $1.25 million through her charitable foundation to assist in the reconstruction of 10 schools and a university in the region. This commitment brings together various partners, including $500,000 from Shakira and Live Nation, $500,000 from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, and $250,000 from CAF, the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean. The funds will be channeled through Shakira’s Fundación Pies Descalzos (Barefoot Foundation) to ensure that children can return to their classrooms as quickly as possible.

During a recent press conference, Shakira expressed her concerns regarding the long-term impact of the disaster on education. “What worries me the most is that schools are not rebuilt once this emergency is over,” she stated. “Every day that children don’t go to school is a day they miss out on their future.”