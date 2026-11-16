Robert Pattinson‘s journey to becoming the next James Bond has been a long and intriguing one. Fourteen years before he officially stepped into the iconic role, Pattinson expressed his interest in portraying cinema’s most famous secret agent. Speaking to the U.K. publication Shortlist in the summer of 2012, Pattinson was only a few months away from his final performance as Edward Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.” At that time, Daniel Craig’s third Bond film, “Skyfall,” was set to release, and Pattinson was candid about his aspirations for 007.

Early Aspirations

When asked about potentially becoming the next Bond, Pattinson remarked, “Yeah definitely, but more like 20 years.” He further elaborated that he believed it would be a mistake to cast a “fresh-faced Bond” following Craig’s tenure. “After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage. It would be ridiculous to reinvent [him] as some young posh kid. Or, if [he] was, I’d have to get so tortured in the first few scenes. I’d have to do the first film with one arm or something,” he joked.

A Historic Casting

Fast forward to the present, Pattinson has officially signed on to take over the Bond franchise, stepping into the role after Daniel Craig’s departure in “No Time to Die.” He will be the first 007 under the new ownership of Amazon MGM Studios. Notably, Denis Villeneuve, who recently directed Pattinson in “Dune: Part Three,” will helm the upcoming Bond film. Reports indicate that Pattinson triumphed over several contenders, including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and Nicholas Hoult, in the final rounds of auditions.

Expressions of Honor

In a statement regarding his casting, Pattinson said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Team Behind the Franchise

Villeneuve praised Pattinson in his own statement, expressing his gratitude to all the talented actors involved in the casting process. “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”