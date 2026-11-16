The 2027 Grammy nominations have put Latin music in the spotlight once again, showcasing the genre’s resilience and global reach. Over the past few years, the Recording Academy has taken steps to diversify its voting process, allowing voters from the Latin Recording Academy to submit ballots for the standard edition. This change has already yielded significant results, notably with Bad Bunny‘s historic win for Album of the Year for a fully Spanish-language project at the 2026 awards. As the nominations for this year unfold, Latin music continues to take center stage, though not without some puzzling choices. Here’s a look at the standout moments in Latin music from this year’s nominations.

Rosalía Makes History Again



Rosalía, who recently became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times at the Latin Grammys, is a formidable contender at the 2027 Grammys as well. With her album Lux receiving nominations, she stands as the second-most-decorated nominee this year. Should she win the prestigious Album of the Year award, she would follow in the footsteps of Bad Bunny and become the first woman to achieve this honor with a Spanish-language project.

Latin Music Newcomers Become First-Time Nominees



Several fresh faces have entered the Grammy scene this year, with Latin music newcomers receiving their first nominations. Ryan Castro earned two nods in the Best Música Urbana Album category for his solo work Hopi Sendé and his collaboration with J Balvin on Omerta. Argentine artist Milo J received recognition in both the Best Latin Song and Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album categories for his Latin Grammy-winning project La vida era Más Corta. Venezuelan American singer Elena Rose also marked her Grammy debut with a nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album category.

The Best Latin Pop Album Category Is a Mess



Elena Rose’s nomination brings to light the complexities within the Best Latin Pop Album category, which has drawn criticism for becoming a catch-all for a myriad of genres. While Karol G’s alternative album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto and Mon Laferte’s Femme Fatale fit somewhat comfortably within the category, Carín León’s Muda spans genres from norteño to salsa and soul, leaving it out of place. Similarly, Rawayana’s and Rose’s genre-blending albums appear misclassified, indicating a missed opportunity for the Academy to honor the rich variety within Latin music.

Drake Gets Recognition for Best Latin Song



In an unexpected turn, Drake has received a nomination for Best Latin Song for his Spanish-language feature on Karol G’s track “Ahí.” Given Drake’s previous criticisms of the Academy, particularly his 2019 Grammy-winning speech expressing indifference toward the awards, this nomination raises eyebrows. The Academy’s choice to nominate “Ahí” over Karol’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Still,” is also puzzling. Drake now finds himself competing against an impressive lineup that includes Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Rosalía, Milo J, and Jorge Drexler.

Edgar Barrera and Songwriter of the Year: Third Time’s the Charm?



Edgar Barrera continues to establish himself as a key player in the Latin music scene, receiving a third consecutive nomination for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. This year, he faces off against notable creators like Amy Allen and Theron Thomas, who have previously claimed victory over him. Given Barrera’s involvement in some of the year’s biggest Latin projects and his collaborations with talent like Gracie Abrams, this could finally be his moment to receive acknowledgment from the Recording Academy for his songwriting prowess.

Latin Artists Go Global

