Prime Video Commits Over $2 Billion to Latin American Content

In a bold move aimed at strengthening its foothold in the rapidly growing Latin American market, Prime Video has announced an investment plan exceeding $2 billion to be infused between 2027 and 2030. This strategic initiative, unveiled at a showcase event in Mexico City, is designed to boost viewership and enhance engagement with audiences in the region.

A Growing Landscape for Streaming

Latin America is recognized as the second fastest growing region for streaming globally, with Netflix currently leading the pack. In this competitive market, Prime Video’s investment signals a commitment to expand its reach and offerings significantly.

Expanding Local Programming and Content

During the event, top executives shared their ambitious plans, which include doubling the amount of original local programming by 2030. The initiative also encompasses an increase in live sports coverage, enhancements to digital stores, and the development of local creative infrastructure in key countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile.

New Territory and Subscription Options

Prime Video intends to broaden its third-party streaming subscriptions, rentals, and purchases to six new countries: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru, and Argentina. Notably, these options will be available without requiring a Prime membership, thereby enhancing accessibility for viewers.

Investing in Talent and Infrastructure

A part of this landmark investment includes a focus on training behind-the-camera talent through initiatives like “Brasil no Set” and a new physical/post-production skills program in collaboration with Mexico’s SAE Institute. Kelly Day, VP of International for Prime Video, emphasized the unique stories and talent burgeoning in Latin America, stating, “Today we’re matching that energy with more than $2 billion through 2030 across original and licensed programming and sports.”

Diverse Programming and Sports Expansion

Prime Video is set to introduce more than 25 new titles in 2027, which will feature a range of scripted series, films, unscripted, and reality formats. The platform is also expanding its sports programming, which recently included bolstered rights for Brazilian football and a four-year agreement to broadcast 38 home matches of the Mexico National Team starting in September.

Authenticity in Storytelling

Javiera Balmaceda, head of international originals for Latin America, Canada, and Australia, noted the importance of local narratives, remarking, “Our job is to find stories that are undeniably local and make them undeniably universal.” This approach is exemplified in their ambitious Chilean limited series “The House of the Spirits,” directed by reputed filmmakers.

Supporting Future Talent

Prime Video is not only focused on content production but is also championing talent development. In Mexico, a partnership with By Invitation Only and local acting schools has facilitated professional development workshops, giving aspiring actors the unique opportunity to perform for casting directors and agents. Scholarships for low-income students have been an added benefit of this initiative.

A Broader Vision for the Region

Tomás Tejero, regional lead for Latin America and Canada, reinforced the strategic vision by stating, “What we announced today goes beyond what audiences see on screen. It reflects a broader vision for the region and our long-term investment in everything that happens behind it.”

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