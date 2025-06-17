Machine Gun Kelly’s Surprising Response to Megan Fox T-Shirt Drama

Machine Gun Kelly’s recent interaction with a fan’s Megan Fox T-shirt has reignited public interest in their dynamic relationship. After their breakup, the musician’s response to seeing his former girlfriend’s image on a shirt proved he’s maintaining positive feelings. This moment unfolded at the Warped Tour stop in Washington, D.C., where Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t help but express his admiration.

A Fan Encounter Sparks Nostalgia

In a viral video from the event, Colson Baker—better known as Machine Gun Kelly—spotted a fan wearing a T-shirt featuring Megan Fox from her iconic role in Jennifer’s Body. Visibly pleased, the “Cliché” singer called the shirt “so sick,” reaffirming that he harbors no ill will following their recent breakup. This interaction not only delighted fans but also highlighted his continued respect for Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Longstanding Admiration

Machine Gun Kelly’s admiration for Megan Fox isn’t a new development. Long before their relationship began in 2020, he was enamored with the Transformers star. During a 2021 interview, he fondly recalled having her GQ photoshoot poster on his childhood bedroom wall. This longstanding appreciation adds depth to his reaction, showcasing that his admiration for Fox is unshaken by personal changes.

Capturing the Moment

Not content with merely complimenting the shirt, Machine Gun Kelly asked the fan and her friend if he could photograph their tees. This gesture further emphasized his enduring affection for Fox and created a memorable moment for those involved. For many fans, this encounter underscored the sincere respect and nostalgia that characterize their relationship, even amid personal challenges.

In the realm of celebrity breakups, it’s rare to witness such genuine admiration. Machine Gun Kelly’s reaction to the Megan Fox T-shirt served as a refreshing acknowledgment of their shared history and underlying respect, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.