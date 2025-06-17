Megan Fox and MGK Announce Baby Girl’s Name

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been making headlines once again, this time with the heartwarming revelation of their baby girl’s name. The celebrity couple, known for their eclectic style and artistic flair, recently unveiled this exciting announcement, captivating fans and media alike. With the name “Saga Blade Fox-Baker,” they continue to share snippets of their personal journey, blending their unique worlds in both music and family life.

The Meaning Behind “Saga Blade Fox-Baker”

Nearly three months following the birth of their daughter, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to reveal the distinctive name “Saga Blade Fox-Baker.” In a June 17 post, he shared a touching clip featuring him playing music for their newborn. The name embodies a sense of storytelling and strength, reflecting the couple’s creative and bold personalities.

A Celebratory Announcement

Saga Blade was welcomed into the world in March, with the ecstatic parents sharing the news online. MGK posted a heartfelt black-and-white video on Instagram, holding his daughter’s hand. He expressed his joy by writing, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” This lyrical announcement captured the couple’s enchantment with their new addition.

A Melodic Birth Experience

Music played a special role in Saga Blade’s birth. Machine Gun Kelly disclosed that an instrumental track was crafted by him and his musician friends, including Travis Barker from Blink-182. Megan Fox gave birth to their daughter surrounded by this melody, tuned to 432 Hz—an often-cited soothing frequency. MGK described the experience as an “epic journey,” acknowledging divine intervention with “Praise God.”

Expanding Their Unique Family

Saga Blade Fox-Baker joins a vibrant family dynamic. She becomes a new sibling to MGK’s 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Additionally, Megan’s children—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green—complete the blended family. Their household now thrives on a blend of artistic expression and familial love, reflecting their open and supportive relationship.