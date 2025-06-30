Lorde Reveals Last-Minute B-Side Cuts with Fan Favorites

Lorde has sparked excitement among fans by unveiling intriguing details about her latest album, “Virgin.” With revelations about one of her favorite tracks being cut last minute and hints at potential unreleased B-sides, anticipation is mounting. This article delves into these insights, exploring why a favored song didn’t make the final “Virgin” track list and the creative journey behind the music.

Behind-the-Scenes Insights on ‘Virgin’

In a candid social media post, Lorde shared an unexpected disclosure: one of her cherished songs was excluded from “Virgin” at the eleventh hour. “I cut a song from the album at the ‘last minute because I thought it diluted the vision,” she explained. This track, a collaboration with Fabiana Palladino who contributed to “Current Affairs” and “If She Could See Me Now,” was among her “absolute favs.”

Unreleased Gems on the Horizon

The conversation didn’t stop there. Lorde hinted at more to come, noting, “Couple really good B-sides knocking around actually.” Fans are now eagerly speculating about these unreleased tracks and what they might bring to the table. Could they reveal a different facet of “Virgin” or even chart new musical territories?

The Creative Process Behind the Album

Offering further glimpses into her artistry, Lorde disclosed that “David” was the genesis of the “Virgin” journey, though it was nearly the last piece completed. Conversely, “Clearblue” was the last song she started, and “Broken Glass” was the final piece to be wrapped up. Each track carries its own story and challenges; “Favourite Daughter” was particularly arduous, “hardest… to write, to produce, to sing” as Lorde put it.

Unique Sonic Elements

Another fascinating aspect of “Virgin” is its unique soundscapes. Lorde expressed long-standing ambitions to sample Dexta Daps’ “Morning Love,” a vision realized in “Current Affairs.” The album’s distinctive sonic signature is accentuated by favorite elements like “the ripping tremolo + icy vocal adlib” found in songs like “David” and “Hammer.”

Her reflections on the album remain thoughtful, “People always thought the linked start and end of [Pure Heroine] was intentional; it wasn’t, but starting and ending Virgin at the fountain was.” This deliberate framing adds depth to the album’s narrative.

Having launched “Virgin” amid a surprise Glastonbury performance, Lorde is prepared to embark on a corresponding tour, beginning in Austin on September 17 and concluding on October 22 in Seattle. As fans await these live showcases, the buzz around her latest revelations continues to grow.