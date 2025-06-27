Lorde Welcomes Summer with Her New Album ‘Virgin’

Lorde has made a triumphant return with her new album, ‘Virgin,’ marking a refreshing musical season for fans. Released after nearly four years, this album signifies a significant moment in the pop star’s career. Known for her unique voice and introspective lyrics, the New Zealand artist’s latest work has sparked excitement and anticipation across the globe. As Lorde Summer officially arrives, listeners are eager to explore this new chapter in her artistic journey.

The Road to ‘Virgin’

The album’s arrival was teased with singles such as “What Was That,” “Man of the Year,” and “Hammer.” The latter not only opens the album but sets an evocative tone for what follows. Among these, “What Was That” has resonated most with audiences, climbing to number 36 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and amassing over 80 million streams on Spotify. Lorde Summer is not just about new tracks; it has also rekindled interest in her earlier hits. “Ribs” from the debut ‘Pure Heroine’, for instance, recently re-entered the charts after a buzzworthy performance in Washington Square Park.

Evolution of Sound

‘Virgin’ continues Lorde’s evolution from her 2021 ‘Solar Power,’ which marked a departure from her signature synth-pop style. While ‘Solar Power’ faced mixed reviews and didn’t reach the commercial zeniths of ‘Pure Heroine’ or ‘Melodrama,’ it laid the groundwork for this new era. With ‘Virgin,’ Lorde collaborated extensively with producer Jim-E Stack, noted for his work with Bon Iver. Contributions from Dan Nigro and Buddy Ross add further depth, ensuring Lorde Summer is a season to remember.

In Her Own Words

Prior to ‘Virgin’s’ release, Lorde sat down with Zane Lowe for an insightful interview. She spoke candidly about her creative process and the challenges of balancing stardom with personal life. “I think for a long time I’ve tried to be very binary about it,” she explained. “When I’m in the studio or when I’m in America, I’m an artist. When I go home to New Zealand, I’m not an artist and I turn that part of myself off. It’s impossible obviously.” These reflections add a personal layer to Lorde Summer, offering fans a glimpse behind the curtain.

A Tour to Remember

Lorde Summer will continue to captivate audiences as she embarks on the Ultrasound World Tour this fall. With nearly every date sold out, it promises to be one of the year’s most talked-about events. The tour launches at Austin’s Moody Center on September 17th, and anticipation is palpable among fans eager to experience ‘Virgin’ live.