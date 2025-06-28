Charli XCX Electrifies Glastonbury Crowd with Emotional Anthem

Charli XCX captivated audiences with her electrifying “Brat” performance at Glastonbury, leaving a lasting impression on a festival famed for its diverse lineup. The English pop sensation delivered a high-energy set, seamlessly merging her distinctive sound with a dynamic stage presence. The “Brat” set, a highlight of the festival, showcased her ability to command attention and leave fans wanting more.

Charli XCX vs. Neil Young: A Glastonbury Showdown

Saturday night at Glastonbury witnessed a musical divide as festival-goers chose between Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Charli XCX’s “Brat” extravaganza. While some opted for the classic sounds on the Pyramid stage, a significant portion gravitated toward Charli’s culture-defining spectacle. Battling the elements and sharing the lineup with iconic acts, Charli managed to draw a massive crowd eager to experience her electrifying performance.

A Dazzling Display of Hits

Charli XCX’s set began with a striking “Brat” sign illuminating the stage. As the music kicked off, she thrilled fans with hits like “365” and “Von Dutch,” interspersed with beloved classics such as “party 4 u” and “I Love It.” Her dynamic energy and engaging stage presence kept the audience enthralled, proving her prowess as a performer.

The emotional atmosphere peaked when Charli addressed the crowd, exclaiming, “I know I’m meant to have a heart of stone, but this is very fucking emotional right now… Thank you so much, you’re fucking cool as fuck. But not as cool as me, bitch!”

Memorable Moments and Fan Appreciation

A standout moment came when Gracie Abrams, also performing at Glastonbury, was named Charli’s “Apple” girl. Charli expressed her affection, saying, “I love you so much, Gracie,” as Abrams reciprocated with blown kisses. These interactions added a personal touch, enhancing the festival experience for many fans.

As Charli XCX concluded her dynamic “Brat” performance, she toasted the audience with white wine and reveled in on-stage rain. The stage signage, expressing gratitude and connection with the fans, read, “I think you’ve all proven to me that brat is forever,” capturing the emotional essence of her set.

A Glastonbury to Remember

The decision to place Charli on the Other stage while Neil Young headlined the Pyramid sparked discussion, yet her ability to draw a larger crowd underscored her growing influence. The weekend also featured notable performances, including The 1975’s headline set starring her partner George Daniel and a surprise appearance by Lorde.

As Glastonbury, the UK’s prestigious music festival, wrapped up its unforgettable run, Charli XCX’s “Brat” performance remained a defining highlight, marking her place as a force to be reckoned with in the music world.