Lo-Fi Sci-Fi Grief Tale: Lucid Dreams Overwhelm in ‘Daniela Forever’

In “Daniela Forever,” director Nacho Vigalondo embarks on an ambitious journey through grief and lucid dreaming, using a lo-fi sci-fi lens. This film, featuring Henry Golding as Nick and Beatrice Grannò as the titular Daniela, explores the complexities of coping with loss through dream manipulation. However, its heavily conceptual approach may overwhelm viewers, leaving the emotional core somewhat elusive.

The Dreamlike Quest for What-Ifs

Grief often leads us to question the past with endless “what ifs.” In “Daniela Forever,” Nick isn’t merely pondering these possibilities—he’s rewriting them in an elaborate dreamscape after discovering a new lucid dreaming drug. Living in Madrid as a DJ, Nick is desperate to reconnect with his late girlfriend, Daniela. The film positions lucid dreaming as a tempting escape, blurring the lines between dream and reality while showcasing Nick’s control over this alternate world.

Navigating the Boundaries of Reality

In his dream world, Nick crafts experiences by blending real and imagined scenarios. As he strolls the streets of Madrid with Daniela, reads her favorite books, and conjures a concert with his favorite band, the dream becomes his refuge. Despite the scrutiny from researchers, Nick’s devotion to this fantasy world questions the ethics and consequences of manipulating memories and emotions. The vivid depiction of these dreams contrasts starkly with his tangible life, spotlighting the fragile divide between the two.

A Conceptual Overload

“Daniela Forever” dives deep into complex themes but often at the expense of narrative clarity. While Vigalondo’s screenplay is intellectually stimulating, the film’s schematic approach may leave audiences yearning for emotional engagement. The juxtaposition of mundane reality against vibrant dreams is visually striking yet potentially overwhelming without cohesive storytelling. The film lacks the whimsical elements of filmmakers like Gondry or Buñuel, and instead, offers a more cerebral experience reminiscent of Nolan.

Struggles with Character Depth

Despite the film’s fascinating premise, the character development, particularly that of Daniela, remains underexplored. Grannò’s portrayal attempts to inject vitality into a character trapped in Nick’s perspective. Meanwhile, Golding’s performance struggles against an increasingly convoluted script. The film’s focus on Nick’s introspection limits its exploration of love, grief, and agency, reducing potential emotional impact. Vigalondo’s effort to steer away from clichés like the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” is evident but not entirely successful.

“Daniela Forever” ambitiously tackles profound questions about love and loss through its sci-fi framework. However, its intricate concept might overshadow the emotional richness it seeks to convey, leaving viewers to navigate its dreamlike narrative complexities.