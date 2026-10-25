Lisa Vanderpump Debuts Stylish Cookware for Bravo Aficionados

For culinary enthusiasts and Bravo fans alike, the exciting launch of Anolon’s new cookware collection, in collaboration with Lisa Vanderpump, is a cause for celebration. This marks Anolon’s inaugural celebrity partnership, combining the brand’s trusted cookware engineering with Vanderpump’s extensive background in hospitality, making it perfect for those who love both cooking and entertaining.

A Touch of Glamour in Every Piece

Lisa Vanderpump expressed her vision for the collection, stating, “For me, cooking has never been just about the food. It’s about creating a moment for the people you love. I wanted a collection that feels glamorous enough to bring straight to the table, but that’s built to handle everything from a weeknight dinner to a full house of guests.” This ethos is reflected in the stylish design and functionality of each item within the collection.

Quality You Can Trust

The collection features five individual pieces alongside a convenient seven-piece set. Each item boasts a three-ply stainless steel construction, with an aluminum core that is bonded from the base to the rim, ensuring even heat distribution during cooking. Designed with practicality in mind, the pieces are induction-ready and can safely withstand oven temperatures of up to 500°F (350°F with lids). The long handles are crafted to stay cool while in use, preventing burns that can occur with other cookware. Plus, cleaning is made easy, as the stainless steel components are dishwasher-safe, while Anolon recommends hand-washing the ceramic frying pans.

The Perfect Gift for Culinary Fans