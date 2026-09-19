Watch Isaac Cruz vs Nestor Bravo: Boxing Title Clash Live

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San Diego will play host to an exciting night of boxing as the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) event unfolds at the Pechanga Arena tonight. The highlight of the evening features a clash between Isaac Cruz and Nestor Bravo, with Cruz defending his interim WBC 140-pound title. Both fighters are eager for a victory, which could lead them to a lucrative title fight in the near future.

How to Watch Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo Online



Boxing fans can catch the Cruz vs. Bravo fight live online via sports streaming service DAZN. The main event is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with anticipated ring entrances around 11 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights. Stream : DAZN

: DAZN Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Start Time : 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Last-Minute Tickets: StubHub (tickets delivered instantly via email or text)

A DAZN subscription starts at $24.99/month, providing instant access to the live stream of the Cruz vs. Bravo fight. This allows fans to watch the match on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, or smart TVs.

Subscribers will also gain unlimited access to over 180 fights annually—without any pay-per-view fees—as well as live matches and highlights from prestigious leagues such as UEFA, La Liga, Bundesliga, and the Saudi Pro League. DAZN enhances the viewing experience with full HD streaming quality.

While there are unofficial streaming links circulating on platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), DAZN remains the only legitimate source for streaming tonight’s battle for the interim WBC super lightweight title. This bout will not be available on traditional cable television; viewers can watch it through the DAZN app on their smart TVs.

Cruz vs. Bravo Odds, Predictions



Ivan Cruz enters the ring as the favorite, boasting an impressive record of 28-3-2. Despite Nestor Bravo holding a slightly better record of 24-1, oddsmakers favor Cruz largely due to his powerful combinations and aggressive fighting style. The 28-year-old, known as “Pitbull,” is not only the reigning WBC interim super lightweight champion but also a proud two-division world champion.