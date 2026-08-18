Linda Cardellini Teases ‘Crystal Lake’: A Blood-Soaked Horror Adventure

Linda Cardellini, known for her role in “Crystal Lake,” is offering fans an exciting glimpse into the upcoming prequel television series of the iconic “Friday the 13th” franchise. Set to premiere on October 15 on Peacock, the series dives into the life of Pamela Voorhees, the notorious antagonist from the original films, portrayed by Cardellini.

A Deep Dive into Pamela Voorhees

In the new series, viewers will explore Pamela’s backstory before the chilling events of the first “Friday the 13th” film. Alongside Cardellini, the cast includes William Catlett as Levon Brooks, although details about his character remain closely guarded.

Anticipating Audience Reactions

Reflecting on her own history with horror films, Cardellini recalled a memorable experience watching “Freddy vs. Jason” in a packed theater at Universal City Walk, where the audience was energetically engaged, even throwing things at the screen. When asked if she expects similar reactions for “Crystal Lake,” she noted the different pacing of a longer format. “This is a longer format so there’s a lot more you get to do in eight episodes,” Cardellini explained. “It’s not necessarily like 90 minutes of pure horror. There’s a lot of story there. So maybe once in a while you’ll throw some things and scream.”

Gore and Practical Effects

Cardellini teased that viewers can expect plenty of gore throughout the series. “It does get gory, yes, so much so that I wish sometimes they weren’t as practical as they were,” she admitted. “There’s a couple of gory moments on set that were very practical that were pretty gross. Blood everywhere at one point.”

Playing the Antagonist

Traditionally, horror scripts focus on characters fleeing from the killer, but Cardellini expressed her enthusiasm for portraying a character on the other side of the threat. “Everything that I’ve ever read that was handed to me that was in that space was for the person who was being chased, not the person who was chasing everyone. It was really fun this time to be on the other side of the knife.”

The Legacy of Pamela Voorhees

Pamela first emerged in the original “Friday the 13th,” released in 1980, as a vengeful mother seeking retribution against those she believed were responsible for her son Jason’s tragic drowning at Camp Crystal Lake in 1957. This layered history promises to add depth to the series.

Celebrities and Celebrations

Cardellini attended the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration event in Hollywood, where she was celebrating her nomination for her role in “DTF St. Louis.” With “Crystal Lake” on the horizon, fans eagerly await her portrayal of one of horror’s most infamous killers.