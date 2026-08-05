Jason Biggs Embraces His Passion for Sexy Feet

Jason Biggs, known for his iconic role in American Pie, recently opened up about an unexpected fascination—his appreciation for feet. During an August 4 episode of Ego Nwodim’s Thanks Dad podcast, Biggs confidently identified himself as “a foot guy.”

A Unique Perspective on Feet

In his candid discussion, the 48-year-old actor expressed, “I like feet, I appreciate feet. I think feet can be sexy.” He elaborated on his views, explaining that while he admires attractive feet, he is also discerning. “In the same way that I like good feet, I also [can be] like, ‘Oof,’” he noted, demonstrating his nuanced perspective.

Fashion Choices and Personal Preferences

Biggs did not hold back his criticisms when it comes to certain fashion choices. He specifically called out “a thonged sandal with a heel,” stating, “I don’t like the silhouette. It’s not aesthetically appealing to me.” His strong feelings extend beyond aesthetics, as he finds the idea of people walking around New York City with exposed feet rather unappealing. “You need some close-toed shoes!” he declared. “It’s time for you to start rocking close-toed shoes.”

Foot Fetish Culture and WikiFeet

Despite his expressed interest in feet, Biggs revealed that he has never explored the well-known celebrity foot database, WikiFeet. His openness about his preferences, combined with a hint of playfulness, offers a glimpse into a less conventional side of the actor.