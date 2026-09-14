Lady Gaga's Shocking Revelation About Savannah Guthrie's Baby Girl

Savannah Guthrie shared a delightful memory involving none other than pop icon Lady Gaga during a recent episode of the Today show. The anchor reminisced about a remarkable moment that occurred when she was pregnant with her daughter, Vale, now 12 years old.

Lady Gaga’s Cosmic Prediction

In the intimate setting of her pregnancy, Guthrie recalled how Lady Gaga visited the Today show back in 2014. At that time, Guthrie had chosen not to find out her baby’s sex. “When I was pregnant with Vale and we didn’t find out if it was a boy or a girl, Lady Gaga came on and she said, ‘I think you’re having a girl,’” Guthrie recounted to her cohost Jenna Bush Hager during the broadcast on September 14.

A Psychic Connection?

The TV personality continued the story, expressing her curiosity about Gaga’s insight. “And I said, ‘Really? How do you know?’ And she said, ‘She told me.’” Guthrie found the exchange endearing, remarking, “Isn’t that cute?”

The revelation left Bush Hager momentarily speechless. “What!” she exclaimed. “Vale and Lady Gaga had a connection?!” Guthrie acknowledged the incredulity, adding, “I know! They had a psychic message in utero.”

Milestones and New Beginnings