Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman's Romantic US Open Evening

Savannah Guthrie is making the most of her moments, finding joy amid a challenging year.

A Night Out at the U.S. Open 2026

The Today show anchor enjoyed a rare public date night with her husband, Michael Feldman, at the U.S. Open 2026. The couple attended exhibition matches featuring tennis legends Roger Federer, Andy Roddick, and Andre Agassi on August 25 in New York City.

Fashion Choices

For this special occasion, Guthrie looked stunning in a sleeveless floral midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana, complemented by transparent heels and gold jewelry. Her husband, Feldman, dressed smartly in a blue blazer, a white button-up shirt, and black trousers. Together, they made a fashionable pair, enjoying the excitement of the event.

Personal Reflection

Despite the festive atmosphere, Guthrie has been navigating a difficult year, particularly after her late mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted in Arizona earlier this year. In a candid moment during a June episode of Today, she expressed her ongoing grief, stating, “It’s always with me. I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. And I’m grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful and joyous and supportive place.”