Labubu’s ‘Wacky Mart’ Collection Release: Secure Your Pop Mart Treasure

The beloved Labubu Monsters are making waves once again with a new collection that fans won’t want to miss. Renowned for captivating collectors and celebrities alike, these quirky figurines from Pop Mart, known as “Wacky Mart Monsters,” are set to make a comeback. This article will guide you on when and where to snag these highly sought-after collectibles online.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Labubu craze has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon — in fact, these little monsters (not the Gaga kind) are heading to the market with a brand new collection dropping this week.

Upcoming Release of Labubu ‘Wacky Mart’ Collection

The much-anticipated release of Pop Mart’s Wacky Mart Monsters collection is happening on June 13 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Kicks Crew. This convenience store-themed series features 12 new designs, each beautifully crafted and sealed in blind boxes. Look out for unique figures like Cup Noodles, Yakitori, and the rare Microwave Oven Secret Edition—which appears only in 1 out of 144 boxes. For those seeking a safety net, purchasing a case of all 12 sealed boxes could secure the entire set.

Promotions and Pricing Details

Typically retailing for $19.99 at Pop Mart, these Labubu Monsters are known for fluctuating prices, particularly on resale sites due to their immense popularity. If online shopping isn’t successful, visiting one of Pop Mart’s 20 U.S. brick-and-mortar locations could be an option. However, it’s worth noting that Pop Mart plans to significantly expand its physical presence in the United States, aiming for over 200 locations.

RS readers can benefit from an exclusive offer by using the promo code ROLLINGSTONE5 to receive $5 off a $60 purchase of Labubu items. With individual keychains from past collections starting at approximately $50, this promotion offers meaningful savings.

The Celebrity Endorsement and Popularity Surge

The Labubu Monsters have garnered admiration from stars such as Blackpink’s Lisa, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb, who have all been spotted with these adorable figurines. Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and inspired by Nordic mythology, the collection reimagines Labubu as whimsical, food-themed characters that capture the heart and imagination.

Thanks to limited-edition releases like these, Labubu figures and keychains have witnessed a striking surge in demand, with sales increasing by 346% from March to May 2025 on Kicks Crew, surpassing some major footwear brands.

Ready to dive into the fantastical world of Labubu? Explore these unique and endearing collectibles online when Pop Mart’s Wacky Mart collection launches today at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to leverage the promo code ROLLINGSTONE5 for additional savings on your purchase.