Kim Kardashian’s Surprising Take on Charging North West to Be Her Momager Will Shock You

Kim Kardashian Talks Money with North West in Momager Role

In a candid conversation, Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with her daughter, North West, especially concerning her role as a momager. She addressed whether she’s tacking on any fees for services rendered. Despite having been in the limelight for years and understanding the pressures of a momager like Kris Jenner, Kim revealed her thoughts on this matter.

Kim Kardashian shared details about the unique relationship between her and her daughter, North West. Known for her business acumen and a sharp sense of style, Kim ensures that her daughter receives all the necessary support. But does that support come with a price tag?

While North is stepping into the spotlight, many assume Kim might charge her a management fee, emulating the Kardashian family’s business model. However, Kim set the record straight. The notion of charging North is far from her mind. Her focus remains on nurturing and guiding her daughter without monetary considerations.

North’s Growing Presence

Kim highlighted North’s rising presence in both social media and fashion. This young star is already grabbing attention across platforms. North’s creativity and curiosity have become her signature traits. However, the idea of charging her remains out of the equation for Kim say eonline.com.

Kim expressed her pride in North’s achievements and potential. With the Kardashian legacy behind her, North has a robust support system. Kim prioritizes being a mom first and a manager second. This approach underscores her dedication to North’s personal growth and happiness.

Kardashian Family Values

Kardashian family values play an essential role in Kim’s outlook. The bond between her and North exemplifies these principles. Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, has long been a figurehead of successful family management. Yet, Kim advocates for a slightly different approach with her own children. She emphasizes nurturing familial relationships over business transactions.

Kim appreciates the guidance she’s received from her own momager. At the same time, she seeks to create a balance that suits her and her children’s needs. There is a conscious effort to separate business and personal life within their family realm.

Lessons in Managing Fame

Kim recognizes the importance of instilling values in North. It’s crucial that North understands the responsibilities that accompany fame. Kim is eager to teach North balance and gratitude. She wants her daughter to value experiences over material gains.

Discussing her dynamic with North, Kim mentioned how parenting in the public eye can be complex. The focus, she insists, should remain on personal growth and stability. She aims to prepare North for whatever path she chooses, ensuring she enjoys a fulfilling life.

A Future Beyond the Spotlight

The conversation steered toward North’s future aspirations. Kim is supportive of any direction North decides to take. Her commitment is unwavering whether it involves following in her mom’s footsteps or forging a new path.

By not focusing on transactional relationships with North, Kim is paving the way for her daughter. She believes in fostering an environment where love and encouragement come first. The path Kim has chosen highlights her dedication to providing North with opportunities for discovering her passions without burdening her with financial obligations.

Ultimately, Kim’s approach reflects her understanding of her children’s needs. She seeks to balance guidance with freedom, ensuring her children grow up healthy and grounded. Through her parenting, Kim underscores the belief that family love outweighs any financial considerations.