Labor Day Skincare Deals Endorsed by Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has shared her go-to skincare brand, OneSkin, which is currently offering significant discounts during its Labor Day sale. Known for its innovative, peptide-powered formulations, OneSkin’s products—including the OS-01 Face Moisturizer that Aniston swears by—are marked down, making it an excellent time for skincare enthusiasts to explore their offerings.

Aniston’s Skincare Secrets

In a recent interview with E!, Aniston candidly admitted to being “a complete Instagram victim” when it comes to beauty products. She detailed how social media often influences her purchasing decisions, stating, “When I see an ad and I believe it, I’ll buy it. But that’s how I found out about OneSkin.” This revelation highlights the brand’s rising popularity and effectiveness, especially among those seeking hydrating solutions.

About OneSkin’s Unique Formulation

OneSkin’s product lineup is distinguished by its patented OS-01 Peptide, designed to help aging skin function more like youthful skin. This cutting-edge ingredient is a key component in various topical treatments, including the OS-01 Face Moisturizer, which Aniston has particularly endorsed.

Labor Day Sale Highlights

If you’ve been eager to experience OneSkin’s acclaimed skincare products yourself, now is an opportune moment. OneSkin’s Labor Day sale runs from September 4 through the 7, featuring multiple discounts sitewide. For new orders over $150, customers will receive a full-size PREP product, while orders exceeding $250 will get both a full-size PREP and a full 20mL OS-01 Eye Cream—no promo codes necessary; the discounts are applied automatically at checkout.

Outstanding Deals Await

From the celebrity-approved OS-01 Face Moisturizer to various skincare sets, you’ll find numerous options to enhance your routine at reduced prices. Among the most attractive offers is the Complete Skin Longevity Regimen, which is currently priced at $332—down from $429, providing a substantial savings of $97.