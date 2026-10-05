La Oreja de Van Gogh Inspires Stunning New Romantic Musical

La Oreja de Van Gogh, the beloved Spanish pop group, is stepping into the cinematic world with their music as the heartbeat of an upcoming romantic musical, “Puedes Contar Conmigo.” This project marks a remarkable milestone as the band has just become the only Spanish act with a song in Spotify’s Billions Club, elevating their achievements to new heights.

Directed by a Proven Talent

The film will be directed by Fernando González Molina, renowned for his blockbuster “Palm Trees in the Snow.” Producing the film is a formidable team of Spanish producers: Beltrán Cortázar, Domingo Corral, and Gonzalo Sálazar-Simpson, with La Oreja de Van Gogh also taking on an executive production role. This collaboration promises to create one of the most anticipated releases from Spain in the near future.

A Dream Come True for the Band

In a heartfelt statement, La Oreja de Van Gogh expressed excitement about their music gaining new life on screen: “Seeing that our songs will gain a new life in cinema is a dream for us.” This cinematic venture aligns perfectly with their extensive 2026 comeback tour featuring lead vocalist Amaia Montero, which has already sold over 400,000 tickets across more than 100 concerts. Such figures underscore the band’s enduring popularity and intergenerational appeal, highlighted by their impressive collection of over 50 Platinum and Gold Discs.

The Vision Behind “Puedes Contar Conmigo”

While details about the plot remain sparse, with González Molina and screenwriter Miguel López Martínez currently developing an original story, the musical is expected to leverage La Oreja’s iconic lyrics. The band’s extensive repertoire, combined with their accessible pop-rock style and relatable themes—from nostalgia in romantic breakups to the joy of love—provides a rich foundation for storytelling. The potential for emotional resonance is immense, given their track record with hits like “Los Rosas,” “La Playa,” “Jueves,” and “El último vals.”

Big Dreams and Bold Aspirations

González Molina views this project as an exciting opportunity to reimagine the romantic musical genre for contemporary audiences. He stated, “Translating the universe of La Oreja into an original story is a giant challenge for me. It’s also fulfilling a dream of updating big romantic musicals, which I have always loved, with the codes of contemporary cinema.” The visual storytelling promises to evoke emotions akin to those stirred by the band’s music, offering a powerful cinematic experience.

Producers Poised for Success

With a strong pedigree, the film’s producers are well-equipped to bring this ambitious vision to life. Cortázar, a former CEO at Suma Content, has worked on innovative projects like Los Javis’ “La Mesías,” while Sálazar-Simpson boasts an impressive background, including Goya Best Picture winner “No Rest for the Wicked” and some of the highest-grossing films in Spanish cinema. Domingo Corral, notable for his previous successes at Movistar Plus, also champions the film’s unique vision and potential, targeting a broad audience that spans generations and borders.

Anticipation for an Emotional Journey

Producers say they aim to create a film that reflects the emotional depth and enduring legacy of La Oreja de Van Gogh’s music, noting the massive fandom they enjoy not only in Spain but also in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic communities. Corral acknowledges the contemporary benchmarks set by films like “La La Land” as inspirations for creating a film filled with unforgettable moments that resonate deeply with audiences.