Korean and Italian Filmmakers Unite in Exciting Busan Pact

In a significant move to enhance collaboration in the film industry, the Producers Guild of Korea (PGK) and CNA Cinema e Audiovisivo from Italy formalized a co-production agreement at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM). This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets the stage for direct relations between producers in both nations, fostering joint projects and information exchange regarding public funding opportunities.

Strengthening Industry Ties

The MoU was signed during a ceremony at the Italian Pavilion, with PGK President Lee Dong-ha representing the Korean side and Francesco Lattarulo, national vice president of CNA, signing on behalf of Gianluca Curti, the national president. This partnership aims to serve as a bridge for direct communication between producers, enabling them to explore co-production opportunities and share insights on funding available in both countries.

Details of the Agreement

As part of the agreement, the PGK and CNA will act as contact points for potential joint productions. They plan to organize regular exchange programs, which will include annual meetings, showcases, and business-to-business sessions in Korea, Italy, and at international markets like ACFM and Rome’s Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo (MIA).

A Vision for Collaboration

Lee underscored the importance of the MoU, stating, “Italy and Korea now have a co-production framework between governments, but films are made by producers, not by frameworks. This MoU puts the two producer communities in direct contact so that the agreement turns into projects that reach audiences in both countries.” The new partnership is built on the government’s co-production accord that lays institutional groundwork, but the focus is now on tangible collaboration and co-production efforts.

Confirmation of Growing Partnerships

CNA’s Curti echoed this sentiment, highlighting the MoU’s role in deepening a relationship that began during earlier collaborations when CNA first recognized South Korea’s potential. “We welcomed the bilateral co-production agreement between our governments; today, we are delighted to begin a direct collaboration with the Producers Guild of Korea. I am confident that this partnership will give our companies opportunities to work together and turn shared ideas into ambitious projects,” he remarked.

A Continued Focus on International Collaborations

The signing of the MoU aligns with PGK’s ongoing strategy to establish international partnerships since the pandemic. The guild, which represents nearly 300 members known for successful titles like “Parasite,” “Train to Busan,” and “Squid Game,” maintains similar agreements with associations from Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Brazil.

CNA’s Role in Italy’s Film Landscape

CNA Cinema e Audiovisivo serves as Italy’s largest representative body for the film and audiovisual sector, encompassing producers, distributors, and post-production firms among its memberships. With around 620,000 entrepreneurs in total across Italy, CNA plays a vital role in the country’s creative industry landscape.

Looking Ahead