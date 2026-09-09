Brandi Glanville reveals heartfelt struggle with facial parasite

Brandi Glanville, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has taken to Instagram to share an emotional update regarding her ongoing battle with a facial parasite. In a post dated September 8, the 53-year-old television personality revealed that the condition has worsened, now affecting not only her face but also extending down her right arm. “It used to only be here, but over the years that it’s not been diagnosed properly, it has spread,” she explained.

Struggles with Health and Diagnosis

In her video updates, Glanville detailed the presence of what she described as a “large fungal ball” on her face, stating, “It’s hard as a rock, and it curves like this,” as she touched the affected area. Expressing her frustration, she said, “I’m so sick [of it] I just want to cut it out of my face.” She noted that she was finally ready to disclose her “worst moments” leading up to her diagnosis, which includes a list of complicated health issues: “highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and Mononucleosis.”

Financial Strain and Treatment Challenges

Glanville elaborated on her treatment journey, explaining that she is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the fungal mass, as well as other related procedures including the removal of “metals from old dental work” and her breast implants. She anticipates a lengthy recovery process, stating, “I’m looking at four to six months of daily IV treatment.” The financial burden of her health crisis is significant; even with insurance, she is facing expenses between $3,300 and $6,000 per month. “I’m not able to work right now other than my podcast and I honestly don’t know how I’m going to do this mentally or financially,” she admitted.

A Long Road Ahead

Since July 2023, Glanville has been vocal about her health struggles, which she initially attributed to dietary issues encountered while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco. Following a diagnosis of stress-induced angioedema, which caused severe facial swelling, she revealed spending “over $70,000” on treatments. Earlier this year, she had shared that her facial disfigurement was related to a parasite causing issues linked to her “ruptured” 18-year-old silicone breast implants, which she believed clogged her lymph nodes.

Despite having her implants removed, Glanville maintains that the lingering parasite is a result of that incident. In her recent post, she candidly remarked, “I’m sharing some really bad moments and I know I don’t look good in these videos. Honestly, I don’t care. I feel terrible and this is what being sick looks like for me right now.”