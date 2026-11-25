The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a significant change to their lineup as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos on November 27. The team announced that Aaron Rodgers will not be taking the field as quarterback; instead, Mason Rudolph has been named the starter for the upcoming game.

Steelers Confirm Change in Quarterback

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten confirmed the decision in a statement released on November 24, saying, “The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos. Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday.”

Rodgers’ Recent Performance

While Aaron Rodgers is not currently listed on the team’s injured reserve, he has not publicly addressed the decision to bench him. Reports indicate that he was absent from the start of the team’s November 25 practice, raising further questions about his status. This decision follows the Steelers’ two consecutive losses, during which Rodgers completed 45 of 73 passes, yielding a completion rate of approximately 61 percent for the NFL season, as noted by ESPN.

Coach’s Support for Rodgers

Following the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles on November 22, head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized his support for Rodgers, stating, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.” Despite this assertion, the decision to start Rudolph signifies a clear shift in the team’s strategy as they look to bounce back from recent struggles.