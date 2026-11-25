The London Critics’ Circle is set to honor influential women in the film industry with the introduction of a special award at its 2027 film awards ceremony. Ava DuVernay has been named the inaugural recipient of the Laura Mulvey Female Trailblazer Award, recognizing her significant contributions to cinema and social impact.

Acknowledging Women Who Break Barriers

The Laura Mulvey Female Trailblazer Award is named after the esteemed film theorist and filmmaker Laura Mulvey, who is also a member of the Critics’ Circle. The award aims to honor the most influential women in film who are dedicated to breaking the glass ceiling, reshaping the cultural discourse, and serving as role models for future generations.

Ava DuVernay: A Trailblazer in Cinema

Ava DuVernay, recognized for her groundbreaking films including “Selma,” “13th,” and “Origin,” has earned multiple accolades, such as an Emmy, a BAFTA, a Sundance Award, and a Peabody Award. In addition to her filmmaking achievements, she is the driving force behind ARRAY, a collective focused on arts and social impact. Her latest documentary, “14th,” which explores the historical and ongoing struggles surrounding the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the U.S. and U.K. on November 2, before debuting on Netflix on December 4.

Honoring Trailblazing Contributions

Laura Mulvey has made significant contributions to the film industry through her work, which includes influential films such as “Penthesilea: Queen of the Amazons” (1974) and “Riddles of the Sphinx” (1977). She is perhaps best known for her pioneering essay, “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema” (1975), in which she introduced the concept of the “male gaze” in cinema.

DuVernay’s Reflection on the Award

Expressing her gratitude, DuVernay stated, “I’ve long been interested in what happens to cinema when more kinds of people have the power to make it and have the access to watch it. How much richer our understanding of the world becomes when we experience it through different voices and perspectives. Laura Mulvey’s work helped shift that conversation in profound ways, and I’m delighted to be the first recipient of an award in her name. Thank you to the LFCC. And here’s to the many women who will follow.”

The Award Presentation

Mulvey will present the award to DuVernay at the 47th Annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards scheduled for February 7, 2026.

Commitment to Gender Equality in Film