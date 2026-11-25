In a dramatic moment that showcased both the challenges and triumphs of live performance, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) winner Ezra Frech experienced a unique hurdle during a recent routine—his prosthetic leg fell off mid-dance. In the thick of the performance, his dance partner, Karagach, quickly recognized the importance of reattaching the limb to ensure the routine could continue smoothly.

A Team Effort Under Pressure

Frech recalled the pivotal moment when Karagach urged him, “Put your leg on.” He responded affirmatively, saying, “Yes, okay, yeah, good idea. I’ll put it on right now.” The urgency of the situation was palpable, but Karagach believed recalibrating was essential for their performance.

Making the Tough Decisions

“I was just like, there is no other place in the routine that he can do this right now, and he cannot do the whole routine on one leg,” she explained. Her focus was on ensuring they delivered their best performance, emphasizing that this was their sole opportunity to integrate that moment seamlessly. While Frech had already performed an impressive trick on one leg—a 540—Karagach was adamant that nothing would compare to him reattaching his leg properly and continuing the dance. “This is our only shot to do that,” she stated, underscoring her commitment to the routine.

The Adrenaline Rush

Despite the adrenaline rush of the moment, Frech admitted that the exact details of how his prosthetic leg made it back onto his body were a blur. The pressure of the live performance environment, combined with the excitement of the dance, made for an unforgettable experience that ultimately contributed to their success on the show.