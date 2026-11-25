Michael Urie, the acclaimed two-time Emmy nominee, is set to host the 79th annual Writers Guild Awards ceremony in New York on Saturday, February 13, 2027, as confirmed exclusively by Variety.

From Presenter to Host

Urie previously showcased his charm and charisma as a presenter at the 2026 Writers Guild Awards New York ceremony, leaving a lasting impression on the guild’s leadership. “Michael was an absolute delight as a presenter, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store as this year’s host,” expressed Tom Fontana, president of the Writers Guild of America East and a seasoned showrunner known for his work on HBO’s “Oz” and NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Urie’s Rising Career

Best known for his role as the biting fashion assistant Marc St. James in ABC’s celebrated dramedy “Ugly Betty,” Urie continues to captivate audiences with memorable performances in comedies like “Modern Family,” “Younger,” “Workaholics,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “Night Court,” as well as in legal dramas such as “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.”

Recent Acclaim

Currently, Urie is delivering some of the finest work of his career in the Apple TV comedy series “Shrinking,” where he plays Brian, the endearing best friend of Jason Segel’s character, Jimmy. His performance has earned him consecutive Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2025 and 2026, where he notably competed alongside co-star Harrison Ford.

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Urie has been announced as a cast member for the upcoming season of HBO’s comedy series “Rooster.” Additionally, he will return to Broadway in the spring with a role in “Lost Lear,” sharing the stage with fellow Juilliard alum Jessica Chastain and Corey Stoll.

A Celebration of Creativity

The 79th Writers Guild Awards New York ceremony, which represents the East Coast portion of the guild’s annual bicoastal celebration, coincides with Oscar season. The winners of the WGA’s screenplay categories often serve as predictions for the Academy Awards writing races.

Behind the Scenes