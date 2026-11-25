In a delightful twist of musical tribute, Seal, the iconic singer known for hits like “Kiss From A Rose,” has showcased his admiration for Tame Impala by delivering a captivating acoustic cover of their song “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.” This heartfelt rendition follows Tame Impala’s own cover of Seal’s classic, creating a charming back-and-forth between two of the music industry’s celebrated artists.

Seal’s Tribute to Tame Impala

This week, Seal shared a video on Instagram where he performs the cover at Malibu’s Dragonfly Creek, seamlessly transforming Kevin Parker’s synth-driven original into a soulful jam. “You sang mine, Tame Impala. Had to sing yours,” Seal stated on social media, expressing his intention behind the tribute. “Felt a bit rude not to return the honour.” His rendition features the lyrics, “Finally taking flight/I know you don’t think it’s right,” showcasing his unique vocal style while paying homage to the song’s hypnotic allure.

A Shared Musical Legacy

Seal’s cover nods to a broader tradition of appreciation for “New Person, Same Old Mistakes,” a track that gained popularity after Rihanna included it on her 2016 album, ANTI. Notably, Tame Impala performed Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” in a memorable segment of Triple J’s “Like a Version” series, sparking this reciprocal artistic exchange.

Crafting Connections Through Music

Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, revealed that his connection to Seal’s music runs deep, as “Kiss From a Rose” was among the first tracks he cherished during his childhood, being featured on the Batman Forever soundtrack. In a previous interview, Parker recounted the memories attached to the song’s instrumental and expressed initial nerves before laying down the cover with his band. “It was the first CD I bought. So I knew every song on it. I used to listen to it back to back,” he recalled. “Once we accepted that none of us sound like Seal… then we were at peace with it. We’re gonna do the best we can.”