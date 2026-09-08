King Charles III Declares Prince Harry and Meghan Non-Royal Status

King Charles III has officially confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will continue to hold their status as non-working members of the royal family following their recent return to the United Kingdom. This affirmation comes through a letter sent on behalf of the King to senior government officials, which reiterates that the couple will not be using their royal titles, as established since their decision to step back from official royal duties in 2020.

Clarifying Their Status

The letter, dispatched by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, was directed to various senior officials within the government and military, as well as the king’s personal representatives, known as lord lieutenants, across the country. It specifically aims to clear any potential confusion regarding Harry and Meghan’s roles, stating, “To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that (this) information be shared.”

Concerns Over Public Perception

While the contents of the letter reaffirm the couple’s non-working status, its release publicly reflects underlying concerns among palace observers. There is a worry that the couple could inadvertently establish a parallel royal presence that may overshadow the activities of working members of the royal family. This potential for competition is a topic of ongoing discussion among analysts of royal affairs.

Security Issues at Stake

One of the most sensitive matters raised in the communication is related to security. Prince Harry has been engaged in a protracted battle with the government regarding the restoration of publicly funded police protection, a service that was withdrawn following the couple’s withdrawal from royal duties. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) is responsible for making decisions regarding the reinstatement of their round-the-clock police protection.

Guidance for Official Engagements

The Lord Chamberlain’s letter also outlines that any inquiries from official and state organizations concerning the courtesies that should be extended to the Duke and Duchess—especially in cases where public funds may be required—should be directed to Buckingham Palace. This protocol reinforces the royal family’s stance on managing their public engagements and interactions.