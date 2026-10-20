Kim Petras Slams Disturbing Remarks on Hunter Schafer's Surgery

In a recent social media exchange, Kim Petras voiced her discontent with the backlash faced by Hunter Schafer following her announcement regarding gender-affirming bottom surgery. Known for her powerful music and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community, Petras stepped forward to address the negativity and champion the importance of respect and understanding.

Support for Hunter Schafer

Schafer, who gained recognition for her role in the hit series “Euphoria,” shared her personal decision to undergo surgery, an important step in her gender affirmation journey. In light of her announcement, she was met with a mix of support and harsh criticism, prompting a response from Petras aimed at calling out the “gross” comments circulating online.

Kim Petras’ Response

The “Unholy” singer took to her social media platforms to express her stance. She emphasized the need for empathy and compassion toward individuals making significant personal decisions about their bodies and identities. Petras highlighted that such personal choices should be met with support rather than derogatory remarks, reinforcing the community’s right to celebrate their journeys. Through her comments, she sought to redirect the narrative away from the negativity and instead foster a supportive dialogue around gender identity and expression.

Advocating for Kindness

Petras’ comments come at a crucial time when conversations about gender identity are increasingly shaping public discourse. By standing up for Schafer, she reminds her followers and the broader community of the importance of kindness and understanding toward those navigating their own journeys of self-identity and affirmation.