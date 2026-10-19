Hunter Schafer Opens Up About Her Bottom Surgery Journey

Hunter Schafer, known for her role in the acclaimed series “Euphoria,” has recently shared her experience of undergoing gender-affirming bottom surgery. In an interview with Elle magazine, she expressed her joy, saying, “I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much.”

Embracing a New Chapter

Schafer discussed her journey of self-acceptance and the considerations that led her to this significant medical transition. “For a long time I’ve embraced the gender-expansive part of myself,” she explained. Despite her initial reluctance to pursue surgery, citing the uniqueness she found in her previous body, she realized that her desired self-expression clashed with the realities she encountered daily. This realization reinforced that a medical transition was appropriate for her personal journey.

A Fluid Journey Towards Identity

Describing her evolving identity, Schafer highlighted the transformative nature of queerness: it embodies “possibility and expansion and growth.” Although she once identified her gender as fluid, she has now embraced a more defined identity, stating, “I’m a woman. I’m a girl.” This conclusion emerged from grappling with the philosophical aspects of queerness, contrasting them with the practical implications in today’s societal context, which she characterizes as containing inherent tensions.

Recovery and Support

As she recovers from her surgery, Schafer has made provisions for support. She rented a spacious apartment where friends and family could visit while adhering to her doctor’s directive to limit physical activity. “I think my limit was 150 steps per day, which is nothing,” she remarked, underscoring the challenge of her recovery process.

Crafting Her Own Narrative

Schafer is set to star alongside Michelle Yeoh in the upcoming Amazon miniseries “Blade Runner 2099.” In the past, she has expressed concern about her identity overshadowing her professional work, revealing the struggles she faced with being labeled primarily as a ‘trans actress.’ “It has not just happened naturally by any means,” she noted in 2024. Despite knowing that her identity carries weight in media representation, she expresses a desire to shift the focus towards her artistic endeavors rather than solely her trans identity.

A Balancing Act of Responsibility and Personal Growth

Schafer conveyed a sense of privilege in being able to navigate her identity beyond what is expected from her role as a trans person in media. She admitted to being offered many trans roles but actively declining them, stating, “I don’t want to talk about it.” Acknowledging her influence, she expressed feelings of responsibility but firmly believes that her success in the industry—by centering her work rather than her identity—would be more beneficial for the movement.

A Role Model for Many