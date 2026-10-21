Kim Kardashian's Honest Reflections on Solo Parenting Four Kids

Kim Kardashian, an icon of change and reinvention, often embraces new looks at a moment’s notice. However, when it comes to her parenting style, she finds herself reflecting on how she might approach it differently if given the chance.

Reflecting on Parenting Choices

In a recent episode of The Kardashians aired in 2024, Kim shared, “Sometimes, I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I could do it all over.’ The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start.” This admission likely brought a sigh of relief from her children—North, 13; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 7.

Kim’s Parenting Style: A Mix of Love and Discipline

As she approaches her 46th birthday on October 21, Kim describes her parenting style as “intermediate-strict” while also emphasizing that she is “extremely patient and loving.” Her journey as a mother has not been without challenges, including candid discussions about her pregnancy complications with North and Saint. In contrast, Chicago and Psalm were welcomed into the world via surrogacy.

A Candid Motherhood Experience

Kim has never shied away from sharing her motherhood experience. She has often commented on the unique personality of her eldest child, North, noting in a 2021 interview, “Who intimidates me? Maybe just my daughter North.” Despite the pressures of raising her children in the public eye, it is clear that Kim’s dedication to motherhood remains her greatest joy.