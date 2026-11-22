Boy George, the iconic frontman of Culture Club, recently returned from a visit to Israel, where he performed two sold-out concerts at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena on November 4 and 7. Known for his flamboyant style and cultural commentary, George’s presence in Israel is noteworthy, particularly given the current geopolitical climate that has deterred many Western artists from visiting the nation. The country has faced significant turmoil, including political disputes and conflicts in Gaza and Iran, alongside international scrutiny regarding its actions in these issues.

Defying Convention: Boy George’s Bold Stance

The 65-year-old singer, who rose to fame in 1982 with his New Wave hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?”, has always challenged societal norms. He quickly became a household name with his distinctive look, characterized by oversized hats, Rasta dreads, and bold makeup. In an era of cultural rebellion, he even wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the Hebrew for Culture Club, Havurat Aguda, flaunting his Jewish identity with pride.

Artistry Amidst Rising Antisemitism

Decades later, George remains a vocal advocate for multiculturalism and LGBTQ+ rights. However, he has expressed concern about the growing intolerance in his hometown of London. In April, he found himself in Golder’s Green shortly after an antisemitic stabbing spree, highlighting the alarming 82 percent increase in physical assaults in the U.K. between January and June 2026, according to the Community Security Trust.

Following that incident, George attended the Nova exhibition in London and released a powerful single titled “We Will Dance Again” (Od Nirkod) in late July. The lyrics were direct and confrontational: “You say genocide/I say war… You condemn the Jews with selective memory…” These words sparked severe backlash, leading to George severing ties with his longtime manager and facing widespread criticism from peers and fans alike.

Facing Backlash and Finding His Voice

Despite the fallout, he persevered. In October, he released a new version of the single with live instrumentation through Warner Music/ADA, achieving chart success in several countries. His decision to perform in Israel was also driven by a desire to connect with individuals affected by the October 7 attacks, during which Hamas militants killed concertgoers at the Nova Festival. George met with survivors and victims’ families, holding a press conference near the site of the tragedy.

Conversations on Compassion and Complicated Loyalties

Upon returning to London, George reflected on his trip and the rising tide of antisemitism during an interview with Rolling Stone. He noted the importance of speaking out amidst a climate that seemed to twist narratives surrounding the October attacks. “I think people were very quick to celebrate what happened on October the 7th and change the narrative,” he stated, reflecting on how some voices sought to shift attention away from the Jewish victims.

He emphasized that his song was a response to the social and political climate, saying, “I wasn’t able to not say something.” The lyrics were influenced by his experiences and conversations with Jewish friends, expressing solidarity amid silence from many in the artistic community on issues concerning Jews.

Personal Connect and Future Aspirations

George acknowledged the personal connections he has with the Jewish community, sharing, “It’s about me saying, ‘I know my Jewish friends are good people.’” He also revealed that he almost didn’t attend the Nova exhibit, fearing it might be traumatic given his family’s history. However, the stories he heard from survivors inspired him to bring attention to their experiences: “I just was very inspired by all the people I met.”