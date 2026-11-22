Rob Kardashian is thriving, and he certainly had reason to celebrate recently. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star marked a special occasion—his daughter Dream’s 10th birthday—by sharing a rare and heartwarming glimpse into their lives with a series of joyful photos.

Dream’s Leopard-Themed Birthday Bash

On November 21, Rob took to Instagram to showcase the festivities, captioning his post, “Birthday fun yay yay. I love you Dreammmmmmmmmm.” The extravagant leopard-themed party featured an array of decorations fit for a young queen, reflecting Dream’s vibrant personality.

A Glamorous Celebration

In one of the snapshots, Rob, who is 39 years old, sported a casual blue hat and a black Nike shirt while beaming with pride as he posed with Dream. This rare photo opportunity captures the deep bond between father and daughter, as she leaned in closely for the camera.

Dream’s Excitement Shines Through

Dream was the picture of excitement dressed in her leopard-print attire, complete with matching shorts, Uggs, and a striking chain around her neck. Her radiant smile in front of an elaborate leopard-print cake highlighted the joy of the celebration. Despite his limited social media presence, Rob’s commitment to his daughter remains unwavering, and her birthday was no exception.