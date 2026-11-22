In the wake of significant controversy surrounding her husband’s recent conviction, Laura Brand has announced her decision to fully comply with prison regulations concerning communication from Russell Brand. Laura, who has taken over the hosting duties for the couple’s Sunday Service series, addressed viewers in the latest episode, emphasizing her commitment to adhere to the guidelines established by HMP Littlehey, where Russell is incarcerated.

Recent Controversy Over Messages



Last week’s episode attracted considerable attention after Laura shared a direct message from Russell, in which he maintained his innocence regarding the charges that led to his imprisonment. “I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening,” he said. This statement triggered backlash in the U.K., where regulations prohibit prisoners from making comments that could cause distress to victims. A government spokesperson indicated that speaking to the media is only allowed under exceptional circumstances.

Prison Service’s Intervention



The Prison Service of England and Wales responded to the situation by requesting that YouTube remove the contentious video of Russell’s message, stating it was “distressing for victims.” However, Google, which owns YouTube, denied the request, arguing that while the content might be hurtful to victims, it did not violate the platform’s policies.

Laura’s Pledge to Honor Regulations



Following a visit to HMP Littlehey — where Laura met with her husband and prison officials — she declared her intention to refrain from broadcasting any future messages from Russell. “I will absolutely honor that,” she stated, expressing pride in her roles as a wife and mother, particularly during a time when public perceptions of her character are under scrutiny.

Details of Russell Brand’s Sentencing

