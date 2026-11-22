Miley Cyrus created a magical moment on November 21 when she exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Maxx Morando, in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California. After five years of dating, the couple’s wedding was an emotional celebration filled with love and heartfelt connections.

Stunning Bridal Look

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly Miley’s wedding dress—a stunning, one-of-a-kind gown. The 33-year-old singer looked like a vision in white, wearing a long-sleeved, backless gown that truly captivated everyone present. Photos obtained by DeuxMoi showcase the bride’s elegant look, styled with a tousled up-do that allowed her exquisite dress to take center stage.

Emotional Ceremony

As Miley stood at the altar with Maxx, tears of joy and emotion were evident. The couple’s beloved family members surrounded them, creating a warm atmosphere as they embarked on this new chapter together. Notable attendees included Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and her stepdad, Dominic Purcell, who shared in the joyous occasion. Miley’s sisters, Brandi and Noah Cyrus, were also present to witness this beautiful moment.

A Family Affair

Furthermore, Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, along with his partner Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damien, were there to support the couple. It was clear that family played a significant role in this milestone event, reinforcing the love and connections that bind them all together.