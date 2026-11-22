As holiday travel plans come into full swing, it’s the perfect time to elevate your travel experience with stylish new luggage. The BÉIS Black Friday Sale presents an incredible opportunity to grab high-quality pieces that can effortlessly accommodate your cozy sweaters and festive party dresses.

Unmissable Discounts This Black Friday

The BÉIS Black Friday Sale offers an enticing 25% off sitewide, with select styles marked down by up to an impressive 50% off. Founded by actress Shay Mitchell, BÉIS has recently unveiled a redesign of their core collection, making this sale the perfect moment to discover the excitement surrounding the brand.

Stylish Options Await

Featuring an array of sleek colors like Atlas Pink, Maple, and Olive, BÉIS luggage isn’t just practical; it’s also a treat for the eyes. Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself or find the ideal gift for the travel enthusiast in your life, these stylish options are sure to impress.

Stay Alert for Daily Deals

As an added bonus, be sure to check out the daily deals dropping from 11/27-11/30. These limited-time offers will feature some of the best BÉIS pieces at significant discounts, so don’t miss out!