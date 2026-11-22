In a recent interview, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills reflected on the band’s breakup, describing it as a decision that made “all the sense in the world.” His comments come at a time when the band’s legacy is being revisited, particularly with the upcoming 25th anniversary re-release of their acclaimed album Reveal.

R.E.M.’s Legacy and Future

Mills elaborated on the group’s separation, asserting that any reunion wouldn’t possess the same authenticity or quality as their original work. He believes that their split allowed each member to grow artistically and personally. Mills stated, “A reunion ‘wouldn’t be as good.'” His perspective highlights a thoughtful acceptance of their past while maintaining a commitment to their individual pursuits.

Milestones and Reflection

As the band commemorates the quarter-century mark of Reveal, critics have begun re-evaluating the album’s significance in R.E.M.’s discography. Publications like Pitchfork have offered a fresh review, underscoring how the album marked a turning point for the group, inviting new audiences while retaining their core sound.

The Dublin Connection

The relationship R.E.M. has with Dublin emerged as a significant topic in their history. The city’s influence played a role in helping the band rejuvenate after their split. As explored in an article from The Times, Dublin was where the band found inspiration to create music that resonated with themes of hope and resilience, leading to the feeling of being “shiny, happy people again.”

Behind the Scenes

Mills has also shared amusing anecdotes from the recording sessions, including moments of spontaneity such as “shirtless recording.” These candid revelations provide a glimpse into the band’s dynamic, highlighting their camaraderie and the playful creativity that characterized their time together. An article in Rolling Stone detailed more of these behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing the lighter side of R.E.M.’s creative process.

Contentment with Their Decision

Despite the nostalgia surrounding their past, both Mills and other band members have openly expressed contentment with their decision to remain apart. Mills stated that R.E.M. is “perfectly happy” knowing they will never reunite. This sentiment resonates with fans who have cherished the band’s musical legacy while accepting that some chapters are best left closed.