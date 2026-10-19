Kevin Bacon's Wardrobe Crisis: FedEx Misadventure Sparks Plea

In a recent social media plea, actor Kevin Bacon found himself in a global pickle, desperately seeking assistance after his clothing shipment went awry during its journey to Ireland. The 68-year-old “Footloose” star shared the details of this frustrating situation with his followers, who watched as his package of cherished garments took a series of unexpected detours across multiple countries.

Lost in Transit: A Comedic Yet Frustrating Saga

While working in Ireland, Bacon thought it wise to pack light and decided to ship some old clothes that have lingered in his closet since the ’90s. “Hey everybody, it’s me. I’m over here, I’m working in Ireland,” he said. “I wanted to pack light, so I decided to ship some old clothes over here to Ireland. I don’t buy a lot of clothes. I’ve had these clothes probably since the ’90s,” he added.

In a humorous twist, he mentioned using a shipping service, cheekily refraining from naming it but noting it “rhymes with BreadX.” Bacon shipped his box from upstate New York on September 26. The box made its way to Memphis before embarking on an international journey: it traveled to France, then arrived in Germany, only to be diverted to Israel rather than its intended Ireland destination.

A Round-About Journey

Bacon provided a detailed account of his package’s confusing route. “It went straight to Memphis, and then from Memphis it to France and by Sept. 28 it arrived in Germany, and by Sept. 29, they shipped it straight to Israel, not Ireland – Israel,” he recounted. The following days saw his box bouncing between countries, making its way back to France on October 3, returning to Israel the next day, and then being routed back to Germany. Eventually, on October 10, it returned to France and reached the UK on October 11—just a hair away from Ireland.

However, after all these delays, the package was still stuck in Ireland five days later, prompting Bacon to express his disbelief: “I don’t understand why. It’s just sitting there. I can’t get a person on the phone. I have not been able to talk to anybody.” He acknowledged the quips that suggested he could simply purchase new clothes, but stressed the sentimental value of the items in the box: “I want these clothes. I’ve had them since the ’90s. These are like … they have a certain sentimental value.”

Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures

Adding to the comedy of errors, Bacon described the contents of his shipment: “old boots, old jeans, old hats,” as he lamented whether he would ever see his beloved clothing again. “It’s starting to get cold here,” he said, further emphasizing his need for the package.

FedEx has yet to comment directly on Bacon’s situation, but the company stated that they are in communication with his team to resolve the delivery issue and are reviewing the circumstances that led to the package’s mishap.