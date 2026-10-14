Kelly Clarkson's Feud Turns Priceless Bird into $15 Million Sale

A Brooklyn novelty shop known as Art of Play has made headlines after a recent incident involving its unofficial mascot, Molly, a mechanical bird that sings and dances. Initially, the store confirmed that Molly was not for sale following a visit from singer Kelly Clarkson, who later expressed her dissatisfaction on social media regarding her experience at the shop.

Sudden Shift: Molly’s Price Tag Surges

In an unexpected twist, the store announced on Tuesday that Molly can now be purchased for a staggering $15 million. Adam Rubin, co-owner of Art of Play, confirmed the price during a news conference held outside the Atlantic Avenue shop. He stated that should the mechanical bird sell for the asking price, he intends to reward each employee with a $15,000 bonus and contribute $1 million to the bird’s creator, artist Bliss Kolb.

A Social Media Stir: Clarkson’s Experience

The conflict began when Clarkson shared her experience at Art of Play on social media, claiming she was treated poorly while inquiring about purchasing the automaton. She stated, “I drove all the way to Brooklyn” only to be shooed away, and likened her treatment to that of Julia Roberts’ character in *Pretty Woman*.

Clarifying the Misunderstanding

According to Art of Play, Clarke’s version of events differs from what transpired. The store clarified in its own social media post that while Clarkson inquired about Molly, the automaton was not for sale as it is permanently mounted on a wall. The team explained their stance to Clarkson, offering instead a nearly identical automaton for $15,000 and even suggested a bird priced at $2,000 that she could take home immediately. However, they claim that Clarkson did not stay long enough to explore those options.

Backlash and Accusations

As the situation escalated, Rubin described the situation as “an insane misunderstanding” and even accused Clarkson of scolding the store’s staff. He emphasized that the artist Kolb takes years to craft such pieces, likening them to fine art rather than items available for quick sale. “This is not something that’s sitting in a warehouse,” he remarked.

The Fallout: Addressing Threats and Trolls

The aftermath has seen Art of Play receiving significant media attention, alongside an influx of negative interactions from online trolls, causing increased stress for both the staff and the surrounding community. Rubin claimed that people associated with the store have been threatened and harassed, stating, “Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger.” The shop has since disabled its phone system due to the overwhelming volume of calls.

Conclusion: A Complex Interaction