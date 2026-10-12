Kelly Clarkson Claps Back at Brooklyn Store's Shopping Experience Claims

In an unexpected turn of events, pop star Kelly Clarkson found herself at the center of an online controversy over a shopping experience at the Brooklyn store, Art of Play. This weekend, Clarkson took to social media to describe a situation reminiscent of Julia Roberts’ famous scene in Pretty Woman, where she felt unwelcome while shopping.

Kelly Clarkson’s Frustration

On Saturday, the singer shared on X (formerly Twitter) about her visit to the store, which she initially thought looked “really rad.” However, her experience was less than pleasant. “I was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.”

Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a… — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026

Art of Play Responds

In response, Art of Play quickly addressed Clarkson’s comments. The store detailed that during her visit, she inquired about “Molly,” a unique singing and dancing bird automaton that is not for sale. They expressed their shock at the sudden backlash from social media, stating, “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.”

They acknowledged that feelings of judgment in retail spaces can resonate with many, emphasizing their commitment to being a welcoming environment. However, they expressed bewilderment at being thrust into the spotlight due to a single celebrity mention.

Clarkson’s Counterstatement

In a twist, Clarkson later issued a rebuttal to the store’s response via Instagram Stories. “Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale,” she commented. “That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with — so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen.” She further criticized the staff’s approach, stating, “So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it.”

Clarkson emphasized her support for small businesses, noting that she was attempting to make a purchase at Art of Play. “Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t,” she concluded, making her displeasure clear.

Art of Play’s Further Clarification

Following the escalating tension, Art of Play clarified that Clarkson spent only five minutes in the store and reiterated their stance on the automaton. They mentioned offering her another potential purchase, a different singing bird automaton available for $2,000, but noted that she did not stay long enough to see it.