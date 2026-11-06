Russell Brand’s Rape Conviction: Katy Perry’s Marriage Ignored

In a recent trial that has captured significant media attention, Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at London’s Southwark Crown Court. Notably, his previous marriage to Katy Perry, which lasted for 14 months in 2010, was deliberately excluded from the prosecution’s arguments and proceedings.

Prosecution’s Stance on Sensitive Matters

Lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC clarified the decision to omit Brand’s marriage to Perry from the trial, acknowledging the sensitive nature of matters related to their relationship. “The prosecution recognize that matters post 2009 involving his relationship with Katy Perry may be sensitive,” Karmy-Jones stated in a pre-trial submission, as reported by The Telegraph. “We are content to remove these from the opening.”

No Testimony from Katy Perry

In line with this approach, the “Teenage Dream” singer was not called to provide a witness statement during the investigation into Brand, which explored allegations dating back to events occurring between 2004 and 2009—the same period that heralded the beginning of her relationship with him.

Brand’s Brief Reference to His Fame

Though Perry’s involvement in the trial was non-existent, Brand did touch upon his relationship with the Grammy nominee during his testimony. He noted how he achieved “staggering fame” during the time he was married to Perry, indirectly referencing the impact of his celebrity status on their marriage.

A New Chapter for Katy Perry