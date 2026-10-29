Unexpected Encounter: Kate Middleton and Melinda French Gates Unite in London

Kate Middleton (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Melinda French Gates (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

In a recent low-profile meeting, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Wales, met with Melinda French Gates in London to collaborate on a significant cause. The meeting occurred on October 8, 2026, and a photo of the two women was shared by Kensington Palace on October 27. The image captures a joyful moment between Middleton, 44, and French Gates, 62, alongside other attendees.

French Gates donned a chic burgundy dress, while Middleton made a statement in a stylish pantsuit complemented by an $8,000 Cartier watch, a wedding anniversary gift from Prince William. The casual but professional attire set the tone for their meaningful discussions.

Christian Guy, executive director of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, provided insights into the meeting on LinkedIn. He announced that the Royal Foundation, which Kate co-leads with Prince William, will be partnering with French Gates and her organization, Pivotal, in the months ahead.

Under-The-Radar Meeting Between Kate Middleton and Melinda French Gates

Getty Britain’s Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

The collaboration seeks to find new avenues to support the development of young people. French Gates, the founder of Pivotal since 2015, aims to advance social progress for women and youth through strategic philanthropy and advocacy work.

Christian Guy emphasized the session’s vibrancy, stating, “What gave the session particular energy was a shared belief that while today’s children face considerable challenges, they also carry extraordinary potential. With supportive relationships, a sense of belonging, and opportunities to discover who they are and what they might contribute, every young person can build the confidence, resilience, and sense of purpose they need for the future.”

He further expressed gratitude for the commitment both Princess Kate and Melinda French Gates bring to their shared mission: “Their leadership reflects a belief that change is possible, and that investing in the healthy development of children and young people is one of the most powerful investments we can make for our world today and tomorrow.” He concluded by noting the urgency of fostering foundations for youth during a time of division and uncertainty.

Previously, French Gates has spoken about Pivotal’s dedication to assisting women, families, and young people, stating in an April 2025 interview, “The organizations we support have removed so many barriers holding back women and families. They’re making caregivers’ lives easier. They are helping young people find mental health services that work for them. They’re getting more women into positions of power.”

Kate Returns To Work After Cancer Treatment

Getty Bill Gates, former husband of Melinda French Gates (Photo credit JEFF CHRISTENSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Previously, Princess Kate and Prince William had an audience with French Gates at Windsor Castle on June 25, 2025. Notably, this private engagement comes on the heels of Kate’s return to public duties following her recent cancer treatment, having missed events like the Royal Ascot.