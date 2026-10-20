Kate McKinnon Teams Up with Stephen Colbert for Montclair Benefit

Emmy Award-winning actress and writer Kate McKinnon is set to make a special appearance alongside Stephen Colbert for his annual Montclair Film benefit conversation. The event is scheduled to take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on December 5, with Colbert engaging McKinnon in a discussion that will cover her extensive comedic career in television, film, and literature.

A Stellar Career in Comedy

McKinnon gained prominence during her decade-long stint on Saturday Night Live, where she captivated audiences with her sharp wit and memorable characters. Her impressive filmography includes notable roles in the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, the 2019 drama Bombshell, and Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie. She has also appeared in films such as Yesterday, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Rough Night, and Office Christmas Party.

Recent and Upcoming Projects

In addition to her celebrated past work, McKinnon continues to expand her portfolio with roles in recent projects like The Roses, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, and The Wrong Girls, alongside Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat. Looking ahead, she will be part of several exciting projects including Daina Oniunas-Pusić’s Thumb and the third season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Furthermore, she is set to star in Netflix’s One Attempt Remaining with John Cena and Jennifer Garner.

A Creative Author

Beyond her on-screen accomplishments, McKinnon is a New York Times best-selling author, known for her middle-grade book series The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science, which features follow-ups like Secrets of the Purple Pearl and The Jungle of Carabanana.

A Night of Laughter and Conversation

Tom Hall, artistic director and co-head of Montclair Film, expressed gratitude for McKinnon’s participation in the event, stating, “We are so grateful to Kate McKinnon for joining us for this special event. Kate is one of our great comic performers and we look forward to a fantastic night when she joins Stephen Colbert for a hilarious evening of conversation.”

Tickets and Event Details

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available starting Wednesday for Montclair Film and NJPAC members, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday. Proceeds from the event will benefit Montclair Film, a New Jersey-based nonprofit arts organization that operates the Montclair Film Festival, which runs until October 25 this year.

Support for the Arts

Montclair Film is involved in a variety of initiatives, owning and operating Montclair’s art house theater The Clairidge, while also providing year-round film education, storytelling, and community programs across New Jersey. Previous participants in Colbert’s Montclair conversations include notable figures such as Conan O’Brien, John Oliver, J.J. Abrams, Steve Carell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Meryl Streep, and Martin Scorsese.