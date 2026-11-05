Kanye West Stuns with Kids at Fashion Show Extravaganza

The latest Yeezy runway show transformed into a heartwarming family affair as rapper and designer Kanye West showcased his brand’s newest Droam 1 flagship collection in Los Angeles on November 4. The event featured the notable presence of Kanye’s children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, who added a unique familial touch to the fashion spectacle.

Kanye and Kids: A Family Affair

Kanye, 49, was seen embracing his two eldest children, North, 13, and Saint, 10, during the runway event. North stood out with her signature edgy aesthetic, flaunting long blue hair complemented by blue contacts and distinctive dimple piercings. Meanwhile, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, showcased Yeezy’s iconic minimalist style, dressed in monochromatic sweat sets—Saint and Psalm in gray, with Chicago opting for a cream ensemble.

Fashion Choices and Family Dynamics

In a nod to Yeezy’s design ethos, Kanye himself wore a sleek black leather quarter-zip jacket, blending seamlessly with the show’s aesthetic. This family outing came on the heels of Kim Kardashian discussing their co-parenting challenges in her recent biography, Citizen Kim. Her reflections highlighted the ongoing complexities of their relationship post-divorce in 2021.

Kim’s Sentiments on Co-Parenting