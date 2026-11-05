Mormon Mom’s Heartbreak: The Shocking Jen and Zac Split

Whitney Leavitt and Connor Leavitt’s journey together has seen its share of challenges and triumphs since their marriage in 2016. Through navigating the complexities of life in the spotlight, including parenting their three children—Sedona, Liam, and Billy—the couple has shown resilience and commitment to one another.

Facing Rumors and Personal Challenges

Whitney, known for her appearance on Dancing With the Stars, found herself addressing unfounded rumors about her husband’s sexuality during an interview on the Off the Vine podcast in October 2024. “Do I need to put out a sex tape, or something? Like, trust me,” she expressed, asserting that their relationship is strong and healthy. “We’re good. Everything’s fine.”

She attributes some of the rumors to personal struggles Connor faced, specifically referencing a past battle with porn addiction. Whitney elaborated, “I think it’s because when we were going through our personal stuff—and I know you haven’t seen it—but he struggled through a porn addiction. There’s a scene where one of my friends says something along the lines of how they could see how he was confused sexually.”

A Renewal of Commitment

Despite the ups and downs, Whitney and Connor, who were just 23 and 22 years old at the time of their marriage, have emerged stronger than ever. To commemorate their love and growth, the couple chose to renew their vows in February 2026, marking their tenth wedding anniversary. Connor reflected on the occasion, stating, “It felt like our wedding day, as much as it was for us, it really felt like it was for our families. So we really want to do something to make it ours, and this felt like a really fun way to do it.”