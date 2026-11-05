Knowing When to Exit: Jordan Firstman’s Party Wisdom

For those who thrive in the vibrant world of nightlife, knowing when to call it a night can be a challenge—yet Jordan Firstman has mastered this art. During a recent visit to Rolling Stone Studio, he shared, “It’s 4am. If you’re really partying, 4am is perfect. It’s before the sun comes up, and then you can be up and still go to the gym.”

Jordan Firstman’s Journey Through Nightlife

As a prominent figure in New York City’s club scene, Firstman has enjoyed the city’s nightlife while navigating its excesses. Previously, he spent considerable time in Berlin, indulging in what he describes as an “excessive” amount of party drugs—”a lot of different letters, a lot of different numbers.” It was a moment at a dinner party, talking inappropriately around a friend’s child, that sparked a realization in him: “Oh, there’s something here.” This moment catalyzed a creative shift for Firstman.

From Partying to Parenthood

This epiphany inspired his directorial debut, Club Kid, which follows the escapades of a club promoter named Peter who experiences a wild night out. A decade later, Peter is confronted with the revelation that he has a son (played by newcomer Reggie Absalom) he never knew existed. Through this unexpected fatherhood, Peter embarks on a journey of growth, moving past his hedonistic lifestyle. “It’s like Kramer vs. Ketamine,” Firstman jokes, referencing the classic film.

A Cannes Sensation

Firstman’s film garnered significant acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, though he admits that he and his cast strayed from the 4am curfew during the wild after-parties. The film has since been acquired by A24 and is generating buzz within the awards circuit. For Firstman, the highlight of the experience was showcasing a cast comprised largely of real members from the LGBTQ+ club community, fulfilling a personal dream.

Celebrating Representation

Reflecting on his experience, Firstman choked up while recounting the magical moment of seeing his cast on the red carpet. “We made this story that is filled with real queer people from the community, and these amazing trans women,” he said. “For me, the most moving part was seeing them on the red carpet—all of a sudden everyone’s hair is blowing like Beyonce, and they start playing Whitney Houston… and it’s the most magical moment ever. Seeing queer people be able to shine like that, on that stage in front of the whole world. It was just like, we don’t get these opportunities much. It was just really cool to see.”

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