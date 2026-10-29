Kim Kardashian’s Surprising Choice to Keep Esophagitis Diagnosis Private

Emilia Clarke, renowned for her role in Game of Thrones, faced a life-altering health crisis that she bravely shared with her fans and the world. In 2019, she penned a candid essay titled “A Battle for My Life” for The New Yorker, detailing her harrowing experience with brain aneurysms and the profound impact it had on her life.

The Onset of a Medical Emergency

Clarke recounted a day at the gym when a severe headache struck. “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she described. With the pain escalating into a “shooting, stabbing, constricting” sensation, Clarke had a gut feeling that something was dangerously wrong: “At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.”

Receiving a Life-Threatening Diagnosis

Following her collapse, she was rushed to the hospital for a brain scan, where doctors quickly diagnosed her with a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a severe type of stroke caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. “The diagnosis was quick and ominous,” she recalled. It emerged that she had experienced an arterial rupture, which called for immediate surgical intervention to seal the aneurysm. Clarke described the pain of the experience as “unbearable.”

Recovery and Struggles with Aphasia

During her recovery, Clarke encountered another challenge: aphasia. She described moments in which she was “muttering nonsense,” a consequence of her medical ordeal. However, just a week later, this condition diminished, and she was able to leave the hospital a month after her admission.

Facing a Second Surgery

Despite appearing to recover, a subsequent brain scan in 2013 revealed that a growth had doubled in size, necessitating further surgical intervention. Clarke wrote about the traumatic aftermath of the surgery, stating, “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain.” The procedure had failed, leading to another massive bleed. The medical team informed her that her survival depended on a second operation, one that required accessing her brain through her skull in a more traditional manner.

Looking to the Future