Tatum O’Neal’s son opens up about her struggles

In a candid interview published by People, Kevin McEnroe, son of Oscar-winning actress Tatum O’Neal, has opened up about the “enormous amount of secrecy” surrounding his mother’s long-standing battle with addiction. McEnroe, who himself has been sober for seven years, believes it is time to “let it rip,” shedding light on the challenges he faced growing up with a mother struggling with substance abuse.

Facing the Truth of Addiction

The 40-year-old reflected on the stark contrast between how O’Neal presented herself publicly and who she was in private. “She’s had a drug problem for as long as I can remember,” he shared, noting instances when she would leave home in the middle of the night, often returning before they woke. “But sometimes we would wake up and she wasn’t there, and that’s pretty scary,” he added.

During his childhood, McEnroe often felt compelled to hide O’Neal’s issues, even in court-ordered therapy sessions. “I had this deep feeling that if she lost custody of myself and my siblings, Sean and Emily, she would die,” he recalled. This led to him “hold[ing] a pillow over [his] head” during those therapy sessions, refusing to confront the painful reality of his mother’s struggles.

A New Openness about Family Struggles

In recent months, McEnroe has become more transparent about his mother’s addiction on his “Serenity Side Down” Substack, revealing his decision to share openly about caring for her throughout her addiction. He felt that maintaining secrecy wasn’t helping either of them. “I started sharing openly about the past and taking care of her and loving her through all of it,” he explained.

Tatum O’Neal, now 62, expressed her pride in her son’s honesty and openness. “His honesty is beautiful,” she said. The actress has also bravely opened up about her struggles, including a near-fatal overdose in 2020 that resulted in a stroke and a six-week coma. In a previous interview, she admitted, “I’ve been trying to get sober my whole life. Every day, I am trying… I want to be with my beautiful three kids.”

Progress and Hope

O’Neal revealed that she has battled addiction for nearly four decades and is currently committed to her recovery. In the same vein, McEnroe praised his mother, stating, “This last chapter where she wants to live, wants to get sober, wants to learn, I think it’s a miracle. I think it’s beautiful. I’ve never been more proud to be her son.” He added that she is filled with “love and heart,” making the journey toward sobriety a profound transformation.

As of now, O’Neal is reportedly two years sober and continues to recover from her stroke. Recently, she was photographed using a cane while receiving assistance during a family outing, highlighting the dual journey of recovery and healing she is undertaking, both physically and emotionally.