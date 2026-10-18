Julianne Moore Praises ‘The Debut’ as an Exceptional Script

The London Film Festival came to a vibrant conclusion on Sunday evening with the premiere of Jesse Eisenberg’s musical comedy, “The Debut.” The event, held at the Royal Festival Hall, featured heartfelt exchanges between Eisenberg and star Julianne Moore, captivating an enthusiastic audience.

A Personal Touch to Storytelling

As Eisenberg introduced the film, he expressed his admiration for Moore, stating, “I mean, this movie stars my favorite person, Julianne Moore. But ironically, strangely, it’s the story of my life.” Written and directed by Eisenberg, “The Debut” stars Moore as Mona Friedman, a reserved housewife from New Jersey. Her journey unfolds as she auditions for a part in a local theater’s production of the fictional musical “Nosy Neighbors.” As she steps into the role of Miss Danielle, her life begins to unravel under the influence of the director Jerry Blankenbuehler, played by Paul Giamatti.

Inspiration and Collaboration

Eisenberg shared that his foray into community theater at the age of seven was a transformative experience. “I wanted to write about that experience in my life, but I could only picture Julianne. It’s the most thrilling experience to watch her and edit her for two years,” he reflected. Meanwhile, Moore, dressed elegantly in a black gown, responded to Eisenberg’s praise by calling “The Debut” “one of the best scripts I’ve ever read in my entire life,” expressing her excitement about bringing such a profound character to life with a talented ensemble.

A Memorable Premiere Experience

The screening embraced a theatrical atmosphere, with guests finding fake Playbills for “Nosy Neighbors” at their seats. Much of the audience erupted in laughter and applause during Moore’s campy performance, creating a lively viewing experience. Unfortunately, Eisenberg noted that Giamatti was unable to attend due to COVID-19, remarking on his presence and star power, “He is the greatest guy and you would love to hear him talk.”

Star-studded Cast and Inspirations

In addition to Moore and Giamatti, “The Debut” features a strong cast, including Eisenberg himself, Halle Bailey, Colton Ryan, and Bonnie Milligan, with Bernadette Peters, Lilli Cooper, Maulik Pancholy, and Havana Rose Liu rounding out the ensemble. Reflecting on acting alongside his childhood idols, Eisenberg described the experience as “the thrill of a lifetime” but found it equally “very strange,” joking about the distraction of working alongside such talent.

Critical Acclaim and Upcoming Release